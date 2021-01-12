Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a growth of 277.6% from the December 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 51,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 79.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 12,322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 978,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,343,000 after acquiring an additional 26,307 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 163,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 12.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 414,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 44,385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ETB stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 63,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,220. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $17.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

