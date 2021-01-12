Echo Energy plc (ECHO.L) (LON:ECHO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Echo Energy plc (ECHO.L) (LON:ECHO)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

LON:ECHO traded up GBX 0.14 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 0.72 ($0.01). The company had a trading volume of 130,623,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,686,867. Echo Energy plc has a 12-month low of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 2.50 ($0.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.49.

Get Echo Energy plc (ECHO.L) alerts:

About Echo Energy plc (ECHO.L)

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur and Tapi Aike. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Energy plc (ECHO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Energy plc (ECHO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.