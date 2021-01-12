Echo Energy plc (ECHO.L) (LON:ECHO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Echo Energy plc (ECHO.L) (LON:ECHO)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.
LON:ECHO traded up GBX 0.14 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 0.72 ($0.01). The company had a trading volume of 130,623,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,686,867. Echo Energy plc has a 12-month low of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 2.50 ($0.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.49.
About Echo Energy plc (ECHO.L)
