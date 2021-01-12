ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, a decrease of 70.5% from the December 15th total of 248,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 690,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MOHO opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.95. ECMOHO has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $11.51. The company has a market cap of $77.70 million and a P/E ratio of -5.14.

ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.14). ECMOHO had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $71.45 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ECMOHO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

ECMOHO Company Profile

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.

