Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $548,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,466,000 after purchasing an additional 100,616 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $2,964,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 24.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ECL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.57.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.74. 10,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,495. The company has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,076,646.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

