Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stake Boosted by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Ecolab by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 24,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $221.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a PE ratio of -59.91, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.57 and its 200-day moving average is $204.98.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.57.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

