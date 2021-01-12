Edenred’s (EDNMY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Edenred from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Edenred from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Edenred in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDNMY traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.64. 7,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,202. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.76. Edenred has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

