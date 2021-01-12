Edge Performance VCT ‘I’ (EDGI.L) (LON:EDGI) Shares Up 10%

Edge Performance VCT ‘I’ (EDGI.L) (LON:EDGI)’s stock price traded up 10% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.14). 25,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 51,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.13).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 12.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 16.40. The company has a market cap of £8.04 million and a P/E ratio of -1.39.

