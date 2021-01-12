Edgeless (EDG) Price Hits $0.0034 on Top Exchanges

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last week, Edgeless has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeless token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Edgeless has a total market cap of $406,898.24 and approximately $7.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00040878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005320 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00043224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.40 or 0.00371554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,455.98 or 0.04313974 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00013941 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,146,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

