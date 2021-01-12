Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) (LON:EPIC) Shares Gap Up to $67.10

Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) (LON:EPIC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.10, but opened at $70.00. Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) shares last traded at $67.00, with a volume of 82,414 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £144.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 67.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 56.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a GBX 0.33 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.09%.

In related news, insider Robin Archibald acquired 14,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £9,957.39 ($13,009.39).

Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) Company Profile (LON:EPIC)

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

