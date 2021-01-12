EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ELCPF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.65. The company had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,725. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $6.79.

