EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EDRVF has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EDP Renováveis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EDP Renováveis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EDP Renováveis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDRVF traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,451. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60. EDP Renováveis has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2019, it had an installed capacity of 4,553 megawatts in Europe; 6,342 megawatts in North America; and 467 megawatts in Brazil.

