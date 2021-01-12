EDUCare Achieves Market Cap of $1.77 Million (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last seven days, EDUCare has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. One EDUCare token can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EDUCare has a market cap of $1.77 million and $243,960.00 worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00041878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00043036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.52 or 0.00379383 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,532.04 or 0.04487415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About EDUCare

EDUCare is a token. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 tokens. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io

EDUCare Token Trading

EDUCare can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDUCare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

