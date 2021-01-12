Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $854,623,000 after buying an additional 6,095,867 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $480,262,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,757,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,591,000 after acquiring an additional 524,179 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,192,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $414,457,000 after acquiring an additional 204,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,023,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

EW traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.12. 16,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,902. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08. The company has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.50, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.43.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.82.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $1,490,800.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,677.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $2,612,551.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,405.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 273,358 shares of company stock valued at $22,765,095. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

