EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.90

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.90 and last traded at $29.21, with a volume of 136230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of EHang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EHang from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EHang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -193.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.45 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EHang stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) by 1,572.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in EHang were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

EHang Company Profile (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

