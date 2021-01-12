EHAVE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EHVVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EHAVE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EHVVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a growth of 273.2% from the December 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,421,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EHAVE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.12. 482,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,603. EHAVE has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09.

Get EHAVE alerts:

About EHAVE

EHAVE, Inc, a healthcare company, develops medical cannabis and mental health data platform that integrates with its proprietary and third-party assessment and therapeutic digital applications in Canada. The company offers MegaTeam and Ninja Reflex, a clinically validated digital assessment and rehabilitation software for the patient; and adapts custom and third-party clinically validated digital assessment and rehabilitation software for enhanced patient engagement and data modeling.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for EHAVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHAVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.