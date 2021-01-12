EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (EKF.L) (LON:EKF) Shares Gap Up to $72.00

Shares of EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (EKF.L) (LON:EKF) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.00, but opened at $75.00. EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (EKF.L) shares last traded at $73.15, with a volume of 1,179,209 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of £333.96 million and a PE ratio of 51.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 64.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.38.

About EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (EKF.L) (LON:EKF)

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. It offers DiaSpect and DiaSpect T hemoglobin analyzers; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

