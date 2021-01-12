El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.97

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.97 and last traded at $19.93, with a volume of 5477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. El Pollo Loco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.66. The company has a market capitalization of $730.76 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.53.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.27 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.20%. El Pollo Loco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1,689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

