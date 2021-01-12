Elastos (ELA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.75 Million

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00005912 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elastos has a market cap of $33.74 million and approximately $5.75 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006209 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001494 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000254 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000186 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000179 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Elastos

ELA is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elastos’ official website is elastos.info

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

