Electroneum (ETN) Price Up 15.7% Over Last Week

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. In the last week, Electroneum has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $60.64 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000219 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 35.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 54.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,225,790,348 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

