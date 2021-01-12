Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,630 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,678,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,364 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,334,892 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,608,593,000 after acquiring an additional 238,082 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,653,489 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $346,042,000 after acquiring an additional 572,128 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,558,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $333,600,000 after acquiring an additional 146,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,233,454 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $291,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $96,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,137.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $132,770.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,323,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,303. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.06. 2,166,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,528,358. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.89. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $147.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.62 million. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Several brokerages have commented on EA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.21.

Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

