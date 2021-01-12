Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.13.

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Eli Lilly and from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 9,154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 176,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,178,000 after buying an additional 174,943 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,874,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 145,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,468,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $6.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.55. The stock had a trading volume of 167,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,763. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $117.06 and a 12 month high of $189.30. The company has a market capitalization of $171.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.51 and its 200 day moving average is $153.19.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

