Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells 220,000 Shares

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $6.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $179.06. 211,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,491,763. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $117.06 and a 12-month high of $189.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,026,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,251 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,811 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,874,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,390,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,755,000 after purchasing an additional 458,790 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Eli Lilly and from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.13.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

