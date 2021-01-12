Elitium Price Reaches $4.80 on Major Exchanges (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 12th. In the last week, Elitium has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $144.54 million and approximately $342,611.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elitium token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.80 or 0.00014472 BTC on exchanges including BitMart and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00024318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00113079 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00269529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00066141 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 83.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00063694 BTC.

Elitium Token Profile

Elitium's total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 tokens. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . Elitium's official website is www.elitium.io .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elitium

Elitium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

