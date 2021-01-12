Ellaism (ELLA) Achieves Market Cap of $206,225.28

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded down 52.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $206,225.28 and $42.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,043.03 or 0.03085422 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00020708 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 72.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 40,720,975 coins and its circulating supply is 40,669,644 coins. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

