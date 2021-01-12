ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) has been given a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 106.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Independent Research set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.10 ($6.00) target price on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €11.45 ($13.47).

ETR ZIL2 opened at €14.54 ($17.11) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56. ElringKlinger AG has a twelve month low of €3.42 ($4.02) and a twelve month high of €17.46 ($20.54). The company has a market cap of $921.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is €14.56 and its 200 day moving average is €8.73.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

