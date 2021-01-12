ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) has been given a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 106.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Independent Research set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.10 ($6.00) target price on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €11.45 ($13.47).

ETR ZIL2 opened at €14.54 ($17.11) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56. ElringKlinger AG has a twelve month low of €3.42 ($4.02) and a twelve month high of €17.46 ($20.54). The company has a market cap of $921.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is €14.56 and its 200 day moving average is €8.73.

ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2)

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.