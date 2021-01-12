Emercoin (EMC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.69 Million

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0574 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and $32,866.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 41% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WinCash (WCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00039590 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Dark.Build (DARK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00038674 BTC.

About Emercoin

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 46,789,133 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

