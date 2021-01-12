Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.43.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EBS shares. BidaskClub cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $98.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.24. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $137.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.97.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $385.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.51 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. Emergent BioSolutions’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total value of $1,808,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,143,988 shares in the company, valued at $103,462,274.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 604.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 300.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.