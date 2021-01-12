Eminer One Day Trading Volume Reaches $725,901.00 (EM)

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last week, Eminer has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Eminer coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Eminer has a market cap of $6.05 million and approximately $725,901.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00042003 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005518 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00046201 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.63 or 0.00382806 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.69 or 0.04313587 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014185 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.
- Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.
Eminer Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. “
Eminer Coin Trading
Eminer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eminer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eminer using one of the exchanges listed above.
