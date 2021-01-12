Empty Set Dollar Trading 15.9% Lower This Week (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 12th. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $319.73 million and $4.77 million worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Empty Set Dollar token can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001914 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00024765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00113998 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00273400 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00063890 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00064403 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 509,116,060 tokens. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

Empty Set Dollar Token Trading

