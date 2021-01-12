ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ENGGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGGY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,052. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average is $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $14.22.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

