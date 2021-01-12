Endor Protocol Trading Down 17.6% This Week (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $12.27 million and approximately $8.18 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One Endor Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

