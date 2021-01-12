ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) rose 16.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 3,333,670 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 1,631,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ENDRA Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.63.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ENDRA Life Sciences news, CEO Francois Roger Michelon sold 71,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $59,360.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 136,619 shares of company stock valued at $113,601 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,057 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ENDRA Life Sciences worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDRA)

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

