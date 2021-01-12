Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ENLAY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. HSBC raised shares of Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:ENLAY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,514,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,078. Enel has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.23.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enel had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter.

About Enel

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

