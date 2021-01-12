Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENLAY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ENLAY traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,514,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,078. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23. The company has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. Enel has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter. Enel had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 9.29%.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

