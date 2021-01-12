Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $9.00. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 46.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of ET stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of -68.30 and a beta of 2.61.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 53.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 27,272,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540,047 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,124,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,914,000 after buying an additional 8,596,830 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,610,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $301,411,000 after buying an additional 3,335,502 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,012,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Energy Transfer by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,751,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,589,000 after acquiring an additional 966,939 shares during the period. 34.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

