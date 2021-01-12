ENI (NYSE:E) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.53

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.53 and traded as high as $22.09. ENI shares last traded at $22.09, with a volume of 395,555 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.06.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. ENI had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in ENI by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 553,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,606,000 after purchasing an additional 68,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ENI by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,714 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ENI by 1,821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 194,220 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ENI by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 199,001 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ENI by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About ENI (NYSE:E)

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

