Enigma (ENG) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.60 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded 59.4% lower against the dollar. One Enigma token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a total market cap of $2.60 million and $10,498.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.26 or 0.00376449 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00025369 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002107 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000801 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 93.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $370.21 or 0.01095129 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,295,509 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,045,945 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.