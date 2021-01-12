EnterCoin Price Down 9.9% This Week (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last week, EnterCoin has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $72,225.18 and approximately $313.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EnterCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00042345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00039536 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,469.67 or 0.04169632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.37 or 0.00338663 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

EnterCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

