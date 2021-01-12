Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Position Decreased by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. reduced its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,915 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 115.2% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.07.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.51. The stock had a trading volume of 154,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,951,812. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.22. The company has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $35,814.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

