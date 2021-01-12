Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,312,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,567,136 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 9.1% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $162,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,635 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,755,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $264,562,000 after acquiring an additional 293,088 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,617,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,418,000 after acquiring an additional 590,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,001,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,557,000 after acquiring an additional 845,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $22.41. The stock had a trading volume of 10,741,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,065,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.17. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $29.22. The company has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,851.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,042,861.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $213,546. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.07.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

