EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Short Interest Update

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 1,258.8% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NWVCF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.07. 122,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,137. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76. EnWave has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.32.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EnWave from $1.20 to $1.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

