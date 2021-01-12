EOS Price Tops $2.65 on Top Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.65 or 0.00007608 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $2.49 billion and $3.80 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EOS has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000162 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,026,116,657 coins and its circulating supply is 939,416,645 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOS is eos.io

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

