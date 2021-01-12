EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) Short Interest Down 86.6% in December

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 86.6% from the December 15th total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS EPRSQ remained flat at $$0.01 on Tuesday. 172,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,400. EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01.
EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
