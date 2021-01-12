EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) Short Interest Down 86.6% in December

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 86.6% from the December 15th total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS EPRSQ remained flat at $$0.01 on Tuesday. 172,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,400. EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01.

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes biosimilar therapeutics worldwide. Its lead product candidate is BOW015, a biosimilar version of Remicade (infliximab) for the treatment of various inflammatory diseases. The company's pipeline of biosimilar product candidates also include BOW050, a biosimilar version of Humira (adalimumab) to treat inflammatory diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis and various other forms of adult and pediatric arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, inflammatory bowel disease, and chronic psoriasis and psoriasis; and BOW070, a biosimilar version of Actemra (tocilizumab) for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, polyarticular arthritis, and systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

