EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.32.

Several brokerages have commented on EQT. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,007,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,533,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,354,000 after acquiring an additional 970,509 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,989,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,469,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,096,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EQT traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.06. The company had a trading volume of 257,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,025,778. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.38. EQT has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $17.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $172.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EQT will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

