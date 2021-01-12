EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.32.

EQT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded EQT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EQT from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EQT by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 41,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.06. 257,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,025,778. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. EQT has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $17.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $172.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.85 million. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQT will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

