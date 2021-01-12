Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) (LON:EQLS) Shares Gap Up to $35.80

Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) (LON:EQLS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.80, but opened at $37.50. Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) shares last traded at $37.20, with a volume of 495,211 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 41 ($0.54) target price on shares of Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) in a report on Monday, December 14th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 29.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of £66.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16.

In related news, insider Sian Herbert bought 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £10,230 ($13,365.56). Also, insider Ian Alexander Irving Strafford Taylor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,597.60).

About Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) (LON:EQLS)

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. The company operates a platform that enables personal and business customers to make payments in a range of currencies, and across a range of products through an integrated system.

