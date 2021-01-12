Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) (LON:PAL) Shares Gap Up to $0.68

Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) (LON:PAL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.68, but opened at $0.75. Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 4,596,358 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £3.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.66.

About Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) (LON:PAL)

Equatorial Palm Oil plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces crude palm oil in Liberia. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

