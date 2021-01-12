Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) (TSE:EQX) Trading Down 0.5%

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) (TSE:EQX)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$13.38 and last traded at C$13.56. Approximately 1,197,674 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,070,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.63.

EQX has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Get Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.29 billion and a PE ratio of -46.12.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) (TSE:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$325.75 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 1.2799999 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.