Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) PT Raised to $22.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) had its price target increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $22.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Monday.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.