Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.66

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.66 and last traded at $27.44, with a volume of 38528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.

EQH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Equitable from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equitable in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 1.66.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $84,259.36. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 89.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 338,526 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 49.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 15.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the second quarter worth approximately $364,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equitable (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

